Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.83% of Lamb Weston worth $80,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 161.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after purchasing an additional 670,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 115.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,025,000 after purchasing an additional 638,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $69.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

