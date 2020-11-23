Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 101,829 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $63,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $52.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,834 shares of company stock valued at $44,362,287. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

