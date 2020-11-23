Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,065 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $64,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $113.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In other news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

