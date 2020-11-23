Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 141,855 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $67,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.