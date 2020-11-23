Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,009 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,009 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $59,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Centene by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

