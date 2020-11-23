Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,848 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $70,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $243.44 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

