Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $9.62 on Friday. Thryv has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00. Insiders have sold 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519 over the last quarter.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.