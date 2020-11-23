thyssenkrupp’s (TYEKF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
