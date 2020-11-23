thyssenkrupp’s (TYEKF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

OTCMKTS:TYEKF opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.