TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. TitanSwap has a market cap of $31.67 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars.

