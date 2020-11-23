ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) Head-To-Head Survey

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Servotronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $19.09 million 1.67 -$4.30 million N/A N/A Servotronics $55.27 million 0.32 $2.11 million N/A N/A

Servotronics has higher revenue and earnings than ToughBuilt Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Servotronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Servotronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ToughBuilt Industries and Servotronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Servotronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ToughBuilt Industries currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.58%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Servotronics.

Risk & Volatility

ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servotronics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Servotronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -55.24% -164.30% -66.49% Servotronics 7.15% 12.01% 8.18%

Summary

Servotronics beats ToughBuilt Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. The company offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segment's principal components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic and pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end-users. The CPG segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and the private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic and metal fabrication, as well as engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in the consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturers' representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoor, and sporting stores, as well as through electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.