Traders Purchase Large Volume of Knowles Put Options (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,465% compared to the average volume of 192 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knowles by 1.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

