Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$22.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.65.

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$22.57 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

