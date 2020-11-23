Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) a C$12.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.63.

OVV opened at C$15.92 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s payout ratio is -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

