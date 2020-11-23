UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.56 ($52.43).

BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.30.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

