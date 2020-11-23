UBS Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €9.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.55 ($10.06).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.