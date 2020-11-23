UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

