UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 140” Price Target for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 137.76 ($1.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

