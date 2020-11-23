ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) vs. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Head-To-Head Review

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ULURU and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ULURU and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ULURU and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU $720,000.00 20.63 -$1.93 million N/A N/A AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 5.95 $1.34 billion $1.75 31.60

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than ULURU.

Volatility and Risk

ULURU has a beta of -2.89, suggesting that its share price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats ULURU on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Tudorza/Eklira, Fasenra, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalen and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, and Vimovo for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to evaluate domvanalimab (AB154), an investigational anti-TIGIT antibody in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab); and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

