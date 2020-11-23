Uniswap Price Reaches $3.85 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $861.34 million and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00020862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003925 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,930,852 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

