United Bank Buys 4,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.36. 607,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

