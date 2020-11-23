United Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $60.17. 114,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

