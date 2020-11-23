United Bank Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Bank increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

ECL stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.13. 4,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

