United Bank Purchases 123 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.70. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.