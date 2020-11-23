United Bank Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. 71,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,417. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.