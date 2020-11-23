United Bank Sells 221 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Bank decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.63. 33,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

