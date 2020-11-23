United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $219.80 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $223.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

