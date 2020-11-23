Universal Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $1,720.99 and approximately $20,667.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

UNIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

