ValuEngine Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Hold

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NWPX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 116.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

