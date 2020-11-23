Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $104,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $335.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

