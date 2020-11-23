Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.77. 47,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

