Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $9.61 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $9,156.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00024414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.