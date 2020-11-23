Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $483.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

