Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
VYEY stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
About Victory Oilfield Tech
