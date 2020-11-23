Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

V traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.41. 137,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.