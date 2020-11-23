Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $206.98. 126,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

