Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $31,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 34.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,120.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $1,819,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

