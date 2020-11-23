Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $32.49 Million Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,963 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Upland Software worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 121,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Upland Software stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,578,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,964,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

