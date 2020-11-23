Waves Trading 60.1% Higher This Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Waves has a market capitalization of $824.98 million and approximately $268.13 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00043184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,610,608 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

