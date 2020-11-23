WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $49.81 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. WAX has a market cap of $49.81 million and $1.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001740 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 137.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00036883 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,730,394,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,479,728 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

