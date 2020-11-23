Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.78 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

