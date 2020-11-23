Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. 36,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 614.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Welltower by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

