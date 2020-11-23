West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $284.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

