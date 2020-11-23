William Blair Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.14.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $409.30 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.82. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

