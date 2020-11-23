WinCash Reaches Market Cap of $258,589.71 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. WinCash has a total market cap of $258,589.71 and $12,192.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

