Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $27.95 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.
About Woolworths Group
