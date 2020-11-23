Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

