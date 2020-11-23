Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WKPPF stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.33.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.