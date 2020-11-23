WS Management Lllp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp owned 0.13% of Range Resources worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $45,546,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 85,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

