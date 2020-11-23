WS Management Lllp Purchases 156,176 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 1.3% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KCG dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 91,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

