WS Management Lllp Sells 28,980 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

WS Management Lllp cut its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PRA Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $63,161.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,070 shares of company stock worth $1,241,678. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

