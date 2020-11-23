Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

